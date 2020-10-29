Even Dark Humour Scholars Say COVID-19 Costumes May Be A Bad Idea

I'm not humourless — I get the appeal of dressing up as a bottle of hand sanitizer (although I find it unoriginal). But the fact is, we're still in the middle of a pandemic, and COVID-19 is killing people every day. "Although making light of something topical might seem funny, at the same time it really would be gravely insensitive to [the families of those who have died from the disease]," Greene cautions.