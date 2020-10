Despite the dark themes of the special, few things have made the Everything’s Fine team actually feel more like maybe — just maybe — everything will eventually be fine. “If you can’t look at the truth, you can’t touch the problem — name it, see it, and acknowledge it — because you’re scared of the pain, then you’re not going to get anywhere,” Lyonne said, nodding toward James Baldwin’s famous quote about fear . “There is something that is at least a relief about people speaking honestly about that.”