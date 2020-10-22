H&M x The Vampire’s Wife Is Fall’s Most Exciting Collaboration

This story was originally published on October 2, 2020.
H&M is known for its sell-out designer collaborations, but it just announced what is no doubt to be our favourite yet. Fans of cult label The Vampire’s Wife, rejoice! The high street giant will launch a partnership with the U.K.-based brainchild of Susie Cave on October 22, bringing us a magic mix of Cave's old world elegance and H&M's contemporary cool.
Having previously released blockbuster collections with the likes of Balmain, Giambattista Valli, and Erdem, H&M is certainly no stranger to the world of luxury fashion, but its latest venture with Cave looks to be one of its most coveted yet. Having founded The Vampire’s Wife back in 2014 with business partner Alex Adamson, over the past few years Cave has solidified the brand as an industry favourite. Renowned for its embellished sleeves, exaggerated silhouettes and gothic influences, The Vampire's Wife has become the ultimate brand for those with a penchant for a dark romance and fairytale femininity, worn by everyone from Keira Knightley and Jodie Comer to Kate Moss.
In recent years the brand’s Falconetti Dresses have become staples on the red carpet, with actresses and musicians alike turning to Cave's signature ruffle sleeves, metallic colourways, and frilly hemlines. Thankfully though, for those who don’t have a celebrity-sized budget, the brand’s new collaboration with H&M features an exclusive collection of new statement shoulder dresses as well as velvet pussy bow capes, fingerless lace gloves, and branded t-shirts — even better, the entire collection is comprised of recycled materials. According to Vogue, Susie's husband and renowned musician, Nick Cave, is also involved in the collection, designing the jewelry at home, making the drop doubly as covetable.
Available in a monochromatic colour palette of black, white, and shimmering silver, the campaign imagery shows the collection is in keeping with Cave's aesthetic DNA: white ruffle collared mini dress and floor-sweeping lace gowns are sure to be the most sought-after pieces. While The Vampire's Wife pieces look just as beautiful on New Year's Eve as they do a summer wedding, the team-up with H&M has a distinctly Victorian feel, and the timing of the drop couldn’t be more perfect, landing just in time for the spooky season.
With H&M’s collaborative projects notoriously selling out within seconds, we suspect that The Vampire's Wife collection will likely follow suit, meaning to be in with a chance of copping the drop you'll need to have your laptop primed and at the ready. The initial shopping experience will likely be frantic, but that only makes bagging one of the dreamy designs that much sweeter.
