Why You Shouldn’t Be A Sexy Nurse For Halloween

“As much as I hate the sexy nurse costume, I usually wouldn’t feel the need to criticise someone wearing it,” Rice says. “But, this year, the least we can do is show a little respect. Nursing as a career has been a microcosm of the general cultural misogyny,” Rice adds. “While all healthcare workers have exposed themselves to COVID this year, nurses have the most actual contact with COVID patients in most scenarios. Aside from risking our lives, working 12-hour shifts in full PPE and N95 masks is miserable enough. And when we had to resort to wearing garbage bags as gowns, we still showed up to work."