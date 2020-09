Why People Are Syncing Their Skincare To Their Menstrual Cycles

The notion of changing your habits based on your cycle was pioneered (and trademarked) by New York–based integrative nutritionist Alisa Vitti. She founded the cycle-based wellness program FLO Living in 2001 and has a growing community of over half a million cycle-syncers. ( Gabrielle Union and Freida Pinto are said to be fans.) Vitti’s approach calls for switching up your food, exercise, and even the way you work based on the four phases of the menstrual cycle. “Instead of trying to have the same schedule every day [which aligns more with the male 24-hour hormonal cycle], you have four schedules every month,” says Vitti, who published her second book, In the FLO , this past January.