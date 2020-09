Laverne Cox’s Makeup Artist Is Creating A Safe Space In Hollywood

As Smith began booking more freelance jobs, she soon knew that it was time to leave retail for good and decided to launch Double D Productions (DDPRO), a concierge hair, makeup, and image consulting company, with her hairstylist friend Dee TrannyBear in 2013. The pair held a party to celebrate their new endeavor and invited friends like Laverne Cox and Janet Mock , who were two rising stars in Hollywood at the time. During the party, Cox casually asked Smith to work with her on an upcoming project. Little did Smith know that it was for the premiere of Orange Is The New Black , Netflix's third-ever original series that lasted seven seasons. "That was my big entry into the wonderful world of makeup," says Smith, who went on to become Cox's go-to makeup artist.