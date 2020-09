This Is Exactly How Jodie Comer Gets Her Glowing Skin

Believe it or not, Comer gets the odd breakout now and again — but she knows exactly how to treat them without aggravating her skin further. "Not long ago, I had so many hormonal spots under my skin , which was more to do with the contraception I was on at the time, but my facialist told me it was also because my skin was so dry," she said. "I'd been putting something on it to dry it out more, but I needed hydration — I thought I got spots because my skin was so oily. Hormones again change everything but when it comes to skin, you just have to be easy on yourself." Comer adds that she's guilty of the bad skin habit so many of us fall victim to: "I'm also a really bad picker," she said. "I sometimes have little marks and I will pick and pick and pick until it's huge and obvious. Diluting a bit of tea tree oil helps — you have to be careful with it, but I do think it works."