Jennifer Lawrence Put Her Own Spin On This Kate Middleton-Approved Dress

Game. Set. Match. 🎾 • To mark what would have been the start of finals weekend of the famous @Wimbledon Championships, The Duchess of Cambridge (Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club) was joined by surprise guest Sir Andy Murray, as she spoke to young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London. The former Wimbledon Champion shared his experiences of playing tennis growing up, some vital tips to better their game, and how he’s managed training over the last few months. Visit our link in bio to see what @AndyMurray had to say to the young athletes!