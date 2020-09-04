This Swimsuit Collab Is Size-Inclusive, Sustainable & Under-$100

The collection, which is titled The Clém Vibes, includes six bikini silhouettes, each of which was designed in collaboration with Desseaux. Inspired by the jungles of Brazil, where Desseaux vacationed last year, the collection is full of vibrant colors and patterns. “The dueling vibes [of the two colorways] are supposed to feel like your sun and moon signs,” Armstrong says. “Sun (Soleil) being your outer appearance and how you present yourself to the world. Moon (Lune) being your more emotional, personal side, and who you are with yourself.” Each colourway is available in three top options — a bandeau top, an underwire top, and a plunge top, which are all priced at USD $50 — and three bottom options — in cheeky, high-hip, and high-waisted styles, which are each USD $45.