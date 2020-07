This isn’t the first time that Markle has worn something from an affordable brand. Since joining the royal family back in 2018, the Duchess has been spotted in a number of lower-priced garbs, her favorite retailers being Aritzia, Madewell, and Everlane, among others. But rarely, if ever, do we get an outfit from Markle that rings in below $100. And given the nature of the Meghan Markle Effect , it’s even rarer when said outfit isn’t instantly sold-out. Instead, the Magic Linen Toscana dress is still available in all sizes, from XS to XL, and costs USD $76. But knowing Markle fans, it won’t last long. Shop the look here before it’s too late.