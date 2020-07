Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Villa Blanca Has Reportedly Closed Permanently

Villa Blanca is one of many restaurants around the world to be taken down by the COVID-19 pandemic . Last month, Yelp released a Local Economic Impact Report , which stated that 23,981 restaurants have been marked as closed on Yelp since March 1, 2020. Additionally, 53% of those restaurant closures are indicated as permanent on Yelp. In a WWHL interview with Andy Cohen in April , Vanderpump called the pandemic's effect on her many businesses "devastating." "It's not just our business, it's our life as well," she shared. "Hopefully, we'll be one of the businesses that survives this because a lot of people won't. It's a real worry if we can resurrect it and give everybody their jobs back. I have very close relationships with a lot of my employees so it's been really, really difficult. Very sad." As of right now, at least, LVP's other restaurants, bars, and lounges seem to be holding on.