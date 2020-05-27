At-Home Microneedling Is Riskier Than You Think

After buying a 1mm device online, Lydia* fell victim to an adverse reaction. "I’d wanted to try dermarolling after seeing so many people talk about it. I found a tool that had loads of positive reviews and before and after pictures," she says. "It was so painful because I didn’t use a numbing cream and obviously I was bleeding, but I kept going because I assumed it was meant to feel like that. I used an aloe vera gel to cool my face down but it was on fire for days. I don’t know if it ever fully healed because even now I’ve got scratch marks on my forehead, as well as a sandpapery texture everywhere else."