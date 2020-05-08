Valley Girl Remake Features The Best — And Funniest — ‘80s Fashion Trends

Nowhere is this more evident than during the final scene: Prom, for which Julie makes her own dress, featuring a black lace corset and a full pink skirt, that would fit perfectly in an eighties boutique somewhere in between the Valley and Sunset Strip. "In the script, originally, the dress was written as super punk — like red plaid — and I actually talked to Rachel and I said, ‘I don’t think Julie will go this far. I feel like Julie’s not totally changing for this guy. She still is who she is,” she says. Instead she envisioned a “before-Randy” dress that Julie would wear — “this beautiful pink dreamy prom dress” — and used it as the base. "I knew I wanted to use that ‘pretty in pink’ element, but I wanted to design something that the new Julie would have designed. I referenced early-‘80s Vivianne Westwood, because Vivianne Westwood was like on the edge of the punk scene, so there’s sort of a nod to that. There’s also a little nod with the French dot white tulle that kind of indicated that Julie took some of the ‘Like A Virgin’ dress to make this one.”