Wearing a face mask in public is officially recommended by the CDC across America and the Public Health Agency of Canada says wearing non-medical masks in public can help slow the spread of COVID-19. For the most part, many of us have grown used to wearing cloth masks whenever we leave home. A fairly widespread issue has come to our attention, though: wearing a face mask alongside eyewear, be it corrective glasses or sunglasses, causes the lenses to fog up. This is more than an annoying problem — for doctors, or even those behind the wheel of a car or riding a bike, it can be actually dangerous.