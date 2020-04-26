Get ready for an adventure. We’re feeling more compelled to take risks on Sunday, as the Sun forms a conjunction with chaotic Uranus. Our minds are open to new possibilities, and we’re ready to take the road less travelled — though it’s still a good idea to look before we leap. Our thinking becomes more even-keeled starting Monday, when messenger Mercury enters sensible Taurus. We’ll find it easier to focus on tasks and details; channeling that energy into products that bring us joy can make us doubly happy. On Tuesday, thoughtful Mercury forms a square against rule-making Saturn. We may find that we’re having difficulty being understood during this transit. It’s a good day for solo work. The Moon waxes into her first quarter in Leo at 4:38 p.m. EST on Thursday. We’ll want to feel seen, making it a good day to spend with friends. Also on Thursday, quick-witted Mercury forms favourable conjunction with unpredictable Uranus. We’ll want to switch up our usual routines, possibly by opening ourselves up to a new opportunity to focus on creative pursuits.
Your Horoscope This Week