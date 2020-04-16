How I Learned To Become A Domestic Goddess

But as I’ve dug into the books and rewatched her TV series, I’ve begun to understand that Lawson’s genius is just in seeming insouciant, while being technically unimpeachable. She may say she hasn’t “fiddled around” with a recipe much, yet she still knows precisely the ways in which one might. Despite the privilege with which she was reared, when Lawson speaks about sourcing ingredients, she is confident and to-the-point about why she’d choose certain chickens or eggs or local produce over commodity products without coming off with any of the arrogance one might ascribe to the Connecticut- or Hamptons-attitude of a Stewart or Garte. Smart but natural, with a wink — that’s Lawson’s strength. That’s why she’s the mental image of a domestic goddess, and that’s why it’s generous that she named her book in the style of a self-help book for anyone seeking comfort in the role, even if it’s used ironically: The domestic can be a choice now, and some of us need notes because we were given the freedom to reject it.