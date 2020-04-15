Dressing Up As Famous Art? Count Us In

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
🥇 Choose your favorite artwork
🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀
🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
"Portrait of a young woman" de Jean Etienne L.#MuseumFromHome #MuseumChallenge pic.twitter.com/DcW0P3aCSV— 🌖 sherezade (@mamatingoesreal) April 11, 2020
My #MuseumChallenge and #ToiletPaperChallenge “rolled” into one pic.twitter.com/qCpDdFysjG— Dodgers and Ducks (@LAducklove) April 14, 2020
Lindsay Lohan haciendo el #MuseumChallenge pic.twitter.com/b5wU7XdD2d— Cinexcepción (@Cinexceptuits) April 12, 2020
We challenged our own staff to do that #MuseumChallenge from the @GettyMuseum and I gotta say, the early entries are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vqoCjbfw1Y— Gibbes Museum of Art (@theGibbesmuseum) April 8, 2020
Rosie and co. from Porirua have nailed the #MuseumChallenge with this recreation of Colin McCahon's 'The Angel of the Annunciation'. pic.twitter.com/V2dcNnVgYK— Te Papa (@Te_Papa) April 9, 2020
'Habitant with Blue Tuque and Pipe' 1885 Cornelius Kriegoff at the AGO Toronto. I may have cheated by photoshopping in the oval. I like coffee @GettyMuseum #museumchallenge @agotoronto pic.twitter.com/NJyvN8q5nq— Burl (@BurlCrone) April 14, 2020
quarantine fun with hubby #museumchallenge #vancouver #sistinechapel #adam #michelangelo #gettymuseumchallenge #quarantinelife #quarantine #gettymuseum pic.twitter.com/idK6yEhTSC— Will Low (@willowyam) April 11, 2020
#museumchallenge— mcdonoughmuseum (@McDonoughMuseum) April 13, 2020
The Lovers by Rene Magritte. Photo was taken by Liebchen Cullins of Warren Ohio. Persons in the photo are Rachell Joy and Robert Tupaj. pic.twitter.com/RQj4oIpMVA
Girl with a Pearl Earring (that’s way bigger than mine) #MuseumChallenge #ThingsToDoDuringLockdown #NewZealandLockdown pic.twitter.com/oKDViRQDfF— Alissa stays at home (@alissa_writes) April 10, 2020