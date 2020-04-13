If you’ve been missing a particular Russian blonde assassin with a great sense of fashion and absolutely no remorse, fret not: Killing Eve is back for a third season, and things are going to be extra tense after Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shot Eve in Italy after Eve rejected her. Sandra Oh is back as Eve Polastri (Killing Eve wouldn’t actually kill Eve), along with the rest of the gang, which includes the head of M16 Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), her son Kenny (Sean Delaney), and Villanelle’s handler and M16 informant Konstantin (Kim Bodnia).
Considering the direction things went in season 2, some wonder if Niko (Owen McDonnell) is still in the picture. After all, Villanelle murdered his new girlfriend Gemma (Anna Thornton-Wilton) and left him for dead in a storage locker. And poor Hugo! Hugo (Edward Bluemel) gets shot in the hallway of the hotel he and Eve are staying in. She leaves him to go find help but when she gets back, he’s gone. Sadly, it looks like Bluemel won’t be returning to the show.
If you’re just dying (sorry not sorry) to learn which characters are back the third season (which premiered April 12 on CTV), along with newcomers, read on.