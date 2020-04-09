Whether you're using them for DIY non-medical face masks, or have had your hair thrown up in a permanent top knot for the past couple weeks, you've probably been relying on trusty hair ties a lot lately.
If you're not especially skilled in the sewing department (or have not sewed so much as a button since middle school home-ec class), then you've probably already come across the no-sew face mask pattern, which requires only a bandana (or square piece of cloth), hair elastics, and some patience.
While we're not saying that you need to go out and buy ten packs of ties, it might not hurt to stock up on one or two if you want to make enough masks to last you before your next laundry day. And that doesn't even count all the elastics that mysteriously (and very consistently) vanish the minute they leave our ponytails or wrists.
Ahead, the best online stores to shop the trusty hair accessories that always seem to hold it together.
Despite labor strikes and increased scrutiny over the alleged mistreatment of employees at fulfillment centers, Amazon has still been experiencing a surge in orders as people rely on online shopping while staying home. If you're willing to exercise some patience, you can snag plenty of hair tie packs while they're still available.
The crafty online destination has a whopping 250 pages of "hair ties" search results, (including many bachelorette party-themed ones with "to have and to hold your hair back" branding) so you can definitely rest assured that there's something that'll work for you.
Our No-Slip Pick: 50 black colour elastic hair ties, 10 pcs Glitter Mini Hair Ties (We could all use a little sparkle right about now.)
The beauty destination stocks everything from drugstore to prestige brands, making it a perfect one-stop-shop for all your hair needs, including ties and elastics galore.
The go-to source for cool items like bucket hats, floral dresses, and literally tie-dye anything also has a small (but good!) selection of hair accessories, including small scrunchies that work great to keep hair up and out of the way.
Sephora's in-house brand makes its own hair ties, but you can also shop a curated selection of other brands, like Slip and Invisibobble.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
