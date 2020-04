Maybe it's just me, but I've found that as I'm spending more time at home, daily rituals like my morning and nighttime skin-care routines have become a source of calm stability in a world where things feel anything but calm and stable. (A sincere "thank you," to retinol and face oil for lending me the beauty self-care I need.) Well, since it's literally our jobs to bring you the need-to-know places to shop, we're doing a deep dive one site that you've probably seen in searches, but might not have shopped yet: Lookfantastic , the British beauty destination that's making waves here.