Time for a quick history lesson: Lookfantastic was founded in 1996 as one of the first online beauty stores in the U.K. (Remember, this was before the turn of the century!) Specializing in bringing skin-care trends to the masses, the name is a nod to the idea that beauty can enable people to feel and look their most — you guessed it — fantastic. As a lot has changed since the '90s, Lookfantastic has now expanded to offer luxury brands across hair, makeup, body, and more.