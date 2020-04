As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, so does the demand for supplies to fight the novel coronavirus. In the early days of the global pandemic, hand sanitizer was one of the first things to fly off shelves — and it's still almost impossible to find online or in stores. This unexpected demand has left many people to attempt their own DIY versions using recipes circulating on social media.While it certainly seems like an easy concoction to make, it's left many wondering if homemade sanitizer is actually safe — especially after a child in New Jersey was allegedly burned — let alone effective. To find out, we tapped the experts for advice."Making your own sanitizer can be complex and the recipes vary," says Hadley King, MD , a Manhattan-based dermatologist. " The CDC recommends that a hand sanitizer be made up of at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol alcohol. Corey L. Hartman , MD, a dermatologist at Skin Wellness Center in Birmingham and Chelsea, Alabama, says that while making sanitizer at home is possible, it's important to use caution to ensure efficacy and prevent injury. "As long as the alcohol content is at least 60%, then it’s effective at properly cleansing the hands," he says. "As the alcohol percentage increases, so do the chances of developing irritation from using the product."