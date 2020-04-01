Danger Lurks On The Outer Banks Of Netflix’s New Teen Drama

The Outer Banks are known for being a popular vacation destination thanks to their calm open-sea beaches, and mysterious shipwreck diving sites. But in Netflix's upcoming original series, viewers will discover that the sandy North Carolina shores are far from the idyllic paradise that they appear to be.
Outer Banks explores the dynamics of the small community living in the area, a neighbourhood divided straight down the middle by class. There are rich, well-to-do families residing in the area, but the Outer Banks are also marked by their blue collar workers hustling to make a living.
One day, a group of working teens stumble upon a hidden treasure map that points them in the direction of a legendary treasure. What follows next is a thrilling but risky adventure — as they navigate the Outer Banks with their new riches, danger follows the friends at every turn, threatening their relationships and their lives. It's a mystery mixed with a teen drama: There are fights, hook-ups, and lots of tan, reckless high schoolers. At first glance, it's like One Tree Hill meets The O.C.
The Netflix original series features a cast of faces you've seen all over TV; Outer Banks stars young actors Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, and Drew Starkey. Charles Esten, known for starring on ABC's musical drama Nashville, also rounds out the cast.
Co-created and executive produced by Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the 10-episode drama is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15. Until then, pique your interest with the Outer Banks trailer, below:
