A Stranger Things Director Has A Twisted New Murder Mystery

When the Street Lights Go On has a unique history. It is based on a feature film script by then 21-year-old AFI students Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe, which placed second on the Blacklist but failed to find funding as a feature film. It was then reimagined for TV, with director Brett Morgen helming an hour-long pilot for Hulu, which screened at Sundance in 2017 . Ultimately, the show didn’t go to series. Last year, When the Street Lights Go On was picked up by Quibi with a new script, one that takes the original ‘80s setting and swaps it out for a ‘90s aesthetic. As with all Quibi series, each chapter of the story will be told in 10-minute portions.