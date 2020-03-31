A Stranger Things Director Has A Twisted New Murder Mystery

When the Street Lights Go On tells the story of a suburban community rocked by the murder of a beautiful and popular teenager, Chrissy (Looking For Alaska’s Kristine Froseth). In very Stephen King-meets-Steven Spielberg fashion, the show is narrated by one of the teens in the town, Charlie (It star Chosen Jacobs), as he looks back on the “summer of ‘95, the hottest summer in years,” when the “single of the season was Seal’s ‘Kiss From a Rose’ and Jim Carrey was the biggest star in Hollywood.”