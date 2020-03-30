14 Products To Send Nurses & Doctors Fighting COVID-19

As people around the world stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, thousands of courageous individuals are putting their own health at risk to save the lives of others — notably the healthcare workers on the front lines who are currently facing overcrowded hospitals and supply shortages. As they protect both themselves and patients from infection, the medical masks and strict sanitization protocols are wreaking havoc on their skin and creating breakouts, chafing, and extreme dryness that makes an already impossible job even harder.
In addition to donating vital protective gear like masks, hand sanitizer, gowns, and gloves, we asked healthcare workers if there were other items that could benefit them during these unprecedented times. From soothing hand creams to calming face masks, they outlined the beauty gifts they'd love to receive right now (through safe, non-contact delivery, of course). If you're in a position to purchase an item for the nurse, doctor, or healthcare professional in your life, consider the 14 products ahead as a small way of saying 'thank you.'
If you're a healthcare worker who would benefit from personal care products, you can also email hospitalbeautydonations@gmail.com to be connected to a network of beauty editors and brands coordinating donations directly.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
