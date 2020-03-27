Killing Eve Season 3 Is Getting Released Two Weeks Early Because Good Things Do Happen

Actually, good things can happen in quarantine, and Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer just proved it. While I'm sitting on my ass all day eating frozen pizzas and dreaming of fresh air, BBC America was scheming. They decided to bring us the third season of Killing Eve a whole two weeks early on April 12, and dropped the official trailer to prove it. Suddenly, weeks with nothing but my TV as a companion does not seem so bad.
The new trailer answers one of the biggest questions left hanging after the season 2 finale: Did Villanelle (Comer) really kill Eve (Oh)? Of course not — but she thinks she did.
Advertisement
"I just had a really bad breakup," Villanelle says in the trailer. "When I think about my ex I realize I am so much happier now she's dead."
But Villanelle's hot girl summer is interrupted by some news.
"Eve is alive," Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) drops, prompting Villanelle to scream. But Eve isn't having the best time either. Drinking wine on the street, shoveling cereal into her mouth in the supermarket, and cleaning herself using a public bathroom sink — actually, sounds like normal post-breakup behavior to me.
The season 3 press release also hints at a "shocking and personal death" that brings the two women back together, so start bracing yourself now.
Writer Suzanne Heathcote is bringing the third installment of the beloved Phoebe Waller-Bridge series to our screens, and it has already been renewed for season 4. New episodes will be aired on CTV on April 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
Watch the trailer below.
Advertisement