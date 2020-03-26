Before waxing, the length of your hair should be taken into consideration. "For best results, make sure your hair is at least 2-5mm long," says MyAnh Nghiem, co-founder and head of communications at Glee. "If it's longer than that, you'll want to trim it down so the wax is most effective."



According to Nghiem, the best way to apply wax strips without causing irritation is in the direction of the hair's growth. Then, to remove, Melnick says to hold your skin taut, grip the end of the strip, and pull swiftly in the opposite direction of the hair's growth. "Pulling parallel and close to the skin will help minimize tension and make the process less painful," she says.