What It’s Like For An ER Doc During The Coronavirus Outbreak

"I know, the 'don't touch your face' thing has become such a meme. The first thing we want people to know? Stay home. If you're not sick right now, your best chance of not getting sick is to stay home. If you are sick and you don't know it yet — you're asymptomatic — your best chance of not giving it to someone else is to stay home. If you’re feeling bad but don't feel like you’d need to see a doctor in person to feel better, stay home. Really, the only reason to come to the doctor is if you are very, very sick. Your best chances of not giving your disease to your doctor or other patients is to stay home. All roads lead to: Stay home if you can."