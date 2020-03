We've compiled a list of 28 different TV shows and movies currently available to stream as you work from home, take care of your family, or just try to tune out the the pandemic news currently enveloping the world. That means selections that will (hopefully) make you completely forget about the struggle that is everyday life right now. We're talking warm and fuzzies only — nothing related to the economy, politics, or crises of any kind. Sweet rom-coms ? Good. Swords and lords and ladies? Good. Swashbuckling pirates? Good. Not allowed: Alien invasions, medical dramas, doomsday dystopia, and the like.