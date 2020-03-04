This Is The One Outfit That Sophie Turner Will Always Regret

Sophie Turner always manages to straddle the line between "celebrity" and “just like us.” One day she’s getting paid to dress in custom Louis Vuitton as its brand ambassador, and the next, she’s wearing socks with sandals to take out the trash. Like us, she’s also a fan of calculated risk-taking, gambling on outfits that could either get us glory or haunt us forever. Where do you think the, “felt cute, might delete later” trend came about?
Also like us? She sometimes packs without a plan. When Elle UK asked its cover star about the outfit Sophie chose for Kit Harrington and Rosie Leslie’s 2018 wedding, she winced: “Oh no,” she says while hiding, “I’ll forever regret this look. This was one of my worst looks.” For the occasion, she wore a red blazer dress paired with round-toe, over-the-knee boots and matching cat-eye sunglasses. “I had a fashion emergency,” she said. “Both of the really classy dresses that I picked out did not fit me.” And since a micro mini and heels felt a bit too bare for a traditional Scottish wedding ceremony, she went with thigh-high boots. “It was a disaster.”
Sophie also went through her other iconic looks, including the Alexandre Vaulthier Bond girl dress she wore to Joe Jonas’s 30th birthday party, her camp-themed Louis Vuitton jumpsuit from the 2019 Met Gala, and a Thierry Mugler LBD from the Paris Dark Phoenix press tour, which she called “very Parisian.” She revealed that a red carpet look she wore during the Game of Thrones third season press tour came from the mall just hours before the event: specifically, River Island boots and a House of Fraser dress. “I don’t think I had a stylist, or I did, but I didn’t have an outfit for this event,“ she reminisced, further proving that strategic packing hasn’t always been in her wheelhouse. “This was a self-put-together look, no stylist involved, and I think I did a pretty good job.
The cover star has had plenty of opportunities to improve her packing skills in the time since. In between work on Dark Phoenix and Quibi’s new drama series Survive, she’s also been touring the world with husband Joe Jonas on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour (the two are expecting their first child this summer).
