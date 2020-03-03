Everyone Who Is Missing From The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Explained

Why Wasn't Kelley Flanagan At The Women Tell All?
me finding out kelley wasn’t invited back for WTA #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rHdPMjKgli— meg (@makinbaconmegan) February 25, 2020
“Because all of your favorite women are back!!!”— Madisen (@madisentweets) February 25, 2020
EXCUSE ME CHRIS HARRISON, BUT KELLEY WASNT INVITED THEREFORE YOUR SENTENCE IS INCORRECT #TheBachelor
next week on #TheBachelor: "all of your favorite women are back"— n. (@millerxtoria) February 25, 2020
LIES WE WANT KELLEY WHERE IS SHE
I respect Kelly so much more than I thought I would because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she’s not hiding it #TheBachelor— alaina antonelli (@alainpennylaine) February 4, 2020
Pete is disrespectful to women who know what they are looking for, and call him out on his shit—take Kelley for example: he rolled his eyes, interrupted her and asked her not to judge him? When she was being upfront and honest #TheBachelor— monstera deliciosa (@quieroquesopls) February 6, 2020
Why Wasn't Natasha Parker At The Women Tell All?
Please don’t put us in the same boat...I was invited, I just unfortunately couldn’t make it.— Natasha Parker (@itsnatashajp) February 24, 2020