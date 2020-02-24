RIP To Jake Paul, Who Just Got Owned By Gigi Hadid On Twitter & We Are All Deceased

Forget making it Instagram official: Gigi Hadid just confirmed her relationship with Zayn Malik by annihilating YouTuber Jake Paul in a 40-word tweet.
Late Saturday night, Paul tweeted about an interaction he had with Malik that apparently didn’t go great for Paul. “almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude,” he wrote. “stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.” In another tweet, he claimed he approached Malik, who started “yelling and freaking the fuck out.”
Fans seem skeptical that this is how their interaction went down. Malik offered no comment, but Hadid didn’t hold back. “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies,” she said. Then, addressing the second part of Paul’s Tweet, she wrote that Malik was “home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”
Advertisement
So that’s what a burn truly looks like. Someone get Paul some ointment to put on that, stat.
Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ...— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020
Hadid and Malik first dated from 2016 to 2018. Hadid was recently linked to former Bachelorette frontrunner Tyler Cameron, but after they reportedly broke up in October, fans began speculating about a Hadid and Malik reunion. E! News first reported that the exes were in communication in November, and a month later, Hadid tagged Malik’s mother in an Instagram Story. In January, Malik and Hadid were photographed together, arm-in-arm, on his birthday. On Valentine’s Day, Hadid posted a photo of Malik, but this tweet seems to seal the deal: the relationship is back on.
Paul rose to fame with a YouTube channel, but controversy has followed his career. In 2019, women were allegedly drugged at a party at his home. He has also been accused of being transphobic in the past. His brother Logan, also a YouTuber, has been criticized for everything from joking about suicide in a graphic video to making homophobic comments. With this in mind, Twitter was very pleased by Hadid’s response.
“zayn telling jake paul to fuck off and then jake coming to twitter to complain while we know zayn couldn’t give any shits about him is sending me,” one fan wrote.
zayn telling jake paul to fuck off and then jake coming to twitter to complain while we know zayn couldn’t give any shits about him is sending me, and gigi tweeted jake and ended him, everyone stan Gigi and Zayn that’s all bYe— zoe // going to harrys iheart radio secret session (@zoe_oliviaaaa) February 23, 2020
Other users are reacting with one of Hadid’s most iconic GIFs.
Gigi Hadid: Go to bed— Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) February 23, 2020
The rest of Twitter:
pic.twitter.com/XKGk3zIQtE
Footage of Jake Paul going to bed after Gigi Hadid savagely told him to do so pic.twitter.com/A2U4NRWCr0— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) February 23, 2020
jake paul thinking he won and then he gets the notification “gigi hadid replied to your tweet” pic.twitter.com/rGJFYnwGLu— 𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥 🤍 (@ohgodmylarents) February 23, 2020
Paul has yet to respond — really, what else is there to say?
Advertisement