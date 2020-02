United Airlines Is Replacing Biscoff Cookies With Oreo Thins And Twitter Is Not Happy

When choosing an airline , most people look at price, simplicity, and comfort, probably in that order. But today, people are choosing their airlines based on what is arguably the most important aspect of a flight — the complimentary snack options. In what may be the dawn of a new era, United Airlines announced today that it will be switching one of its complimentary snack options from Biscoff Cookies to Oreo Thins. The switch won't happen immediately, but Oreo Thins will be entering the United recirculated air space soon. While you will still have other snack options (I personally love a pretzel), the Oreo Thin will now be United's cookie of choice.