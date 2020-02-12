Black nail polish may have swept the Oscars this weekend, but at New York Fashion Week, things are looking decidedly brighter. The fall/winter 2020 designer collections this season, no matter how diverse in aesthetic — from feathered organza at Oscar de la Renta to clay-toned neutrals at Veronica Beard — share one single detail: the models' glossy red fingernails.
While there's never a bad time to rock crimson nails, the first few weeks of February feel especially right considering the proximity to Valentine's Day.