8 Ways To Make This Your Sexiest Valentine’s Day Yet

Whether you lean into Valentine’s Day with the fervour of a fourth-grader downing an entire bag of cinnamon hearts at the class party (YOLO!), or you feel like it’s a joke of a holiday that represents everything wrong in our capitalist world, the pressure for couples to dial up the romance on February 14 is real.
The good news? You don’t have to blow your rent money to celebrate the biggest date night of the year. You don’t have to buy each other presents or do anything more involved than your usual Friday night hang. If romance to you is all-you-can-eat-sushi followed by three hours of Succession (we may be projecting here), then we are here for it. But if you do want to super-size your V-Day plans, read on.
The good news? You don’t have to blow your rent money to celebrate the biggest date night of the year. You don’t have to buy each other presents or do anything more involved than your usual Friday night hang. If romance to you is all-you-can-eat-sushi followed by three hours of Succession (we may be projecting here), then we are here for it. But if you do want to super-size your V-Day plans, read on.
We asked Canada’s top stylists, chefs, sommeliers, DJs, and more for their tips on how to plan your sexiest Valentine’s Day ever. You’re (very) welcome.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.