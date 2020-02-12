This Is Why Everyone’s Angry About Brittany & Jax’s Pastor On Vanderpump Rules

When she was first asked on the Watch What Happens Live Vanderpump Rules after show in January 2019 about Dotson’s posts, Brittany hedged, assuring viewers that she is an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community and that Dotson “promised” her that those comments were not representative of his views. “He promised me that he was not that way and he was not saying anything about the community whatsoever,” Brittany said on the show. "I have known this man for years and if it was anything that I felt otherwise, I would never choose somebody like that.” (You can watch her full response at the 2:00 mark below.)