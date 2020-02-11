The Softest & Strangest Oscar After-Party Moments

Like the cast of Parasite, I am still basking in a post-Oscars glow. The biggest night in movies ended with a revolutionary win by the South Korean film, making awards show history as the first non-English film to take home Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
Other firsts of the night included Brad Pitt's first acting Oscar win and Laura Dern's first Oscar win, ever. While there were still many missteps leading up to the show (the lack of diversity in nominated performances was astounding), the evening ended on a high note. And things only got better as the night trudged on thanks to the eclectic after-parties taking place around Los Angeles.
The post-Oscar soirées became a melting pot of Hollywood's up-and-comers mingling with old favourites.