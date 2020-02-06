Peter Weber Defends Victoria F. Despite Photoshoot Controversy — & It Feels Like A Spoiler

On Monday night, Cosmopolitan revealed that they pulled contestant Victoria Fuller's cover, which she won during a challenge, after the internet discovered pictures of her modelling for a photoshoot that used the slogan "White Lives Matter" (this was, allegedly, to raise awareness about white marlins, but is remarkably tone deaf either way). With Victoria remaining silent on social media about the scandal, Bachelor Peter Weber had to answer for her when he spoke with Build Series on Tuesday, and he may have accidentally revealed the entire ending of the season.
“Just being completely honest, I can’t really speak too much on it, because I don’t really know too many facts about the whole situation,” he explained, echoing Cosmo's editor-in-chief Jessica Pels assurances that no one involved in the shoot was aware of the photos at the time.
“All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience,” the pilot said. “And I truly enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she’s a good person. She’s got a lot of endearing qualities.”
He urged people to form their opinions not on scandals, but "what they see between the two of us and her time on the show," which sounds a lot like what Bachelorette Becca Kufrin said after eventual winner Garret Yrigoyen was seen liking alt-right posts on Instagram back in 2018.
"Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and at the end of the day I wanted to go on this journey to open up myself and have people see my love story unfold and I would hope that they would stay open and respect me but also stay open and respect these 28 guys that went along on the journey with me," she told E! News.
In retrospect, this is totally the answer someone would give if they had ended up choosing the man in the middle of the controversy, and Peter's statement doesn't sound very different. A whole season of The Bachelor getting spoiled thanks to a "White Lives Matter" photoshoot? Sounds like the winner of Most 2020 Things To Happen In 2020 bingo.
