Black Panther’s Award-Winning Costume Designer Just Dropped An H&M Collab

What does the costume designer hope people feel when they wear these pieces? A sense of belonging. “I'm hoping that they'll use these pieces and mix them with their Ivy Park, Adidas, and Nike. That the items will become a bigger part of their story.” Ultimately, Carter believes it’s a great time in fashion where there are no rules and you can do whatever you want. “Trust your voice. Be ruthless. This is the time to express yourself creatively.”