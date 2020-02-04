Disney & Marvel Teased Three New Series With Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen & More

Marvel crossover movie Avengers: Endgame may have seemed like an ending — what with that Iron Man funeral and all — but the superhero squad lives on. For some presumed-dead characters from the MCU, they live on via Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+. Disney and Marvel just released a teaser that includes footage from their three new Avengers series, and it’s proof that there’s still a lot to look forward to after the closing of one Marvel chapter.
The three upcoming series are Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. All feature characters from the MCU, albeit not every show looks like a TV version of one of the franchise’s big screen movies.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they “team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.” This series, which takes place directly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, looks pretty similar to the films in which these characters were first introduced. Bucky has a gun and a sour look on his face, while Sam is once again defying gravity with the help of his superhero toys.
Not much is seen of Loki, but Tom Hiddleston does appear as the God of Mischief at the end of the clip. It appears that Loki — who died in Endgame on the Avengers timeline but on a different plane of existence escaped to another dimension via Tesseract — is in a prison of some sort.
“I’m going to burn this place to the ground,” Loki says with a smirk, not revealing what “this place” is.
Not much is known about the plot of Loki, but like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series takes place after the events of Endgame.
The really interesting series involves two of the more minor characters from the MCU, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) kills Vision, leaving his Scarlet Witch girlfriend seriously pissed off. Here, though, Wanda and Vision are reunited...across sitcoms of different eras?
The press release from Disney+ says that’s exactly it, with the Marvel Universe combining with “the style of classic sitcoms.” Here, Wanda and Vision are “two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives” who “begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” In one moment in the clip, it looks like the show is channeling Leave It To Beaver — black and white aesthetic, and all — while in another, Wanda looks like she may be the new Marcia Brady. Hmm…did someone trap Wanda in a virtual reality where Vision is alive? To what end, if so?
Check out the teaser for the three new shows below, and get hyped: Marvel is no longer afraid to break our expectations.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier debut on Disney+ this fall. WandaVision is slated for an unknown release date in 2020, while Loki will hit the streaming service in 2021.
