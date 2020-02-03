The Unofficial Oscars Gift Bags Are Valued At Six Figures Each

Goodie bags were always the best part of a birthday party. You don’t just go home, you go home with a bag full of knick-knacks for even making the effort to leave the house: rubber balls, paddle-ball, costume jewelry, slime, play makeup, and ample space for piñata candy
The 92nd Academy Awards counts itself as one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. And while guests will be treated to a Billie Eilish performance and a plant-based meal at the afterparty, those hardly match all the effort the stars put into the occasion with everything from nomination-worthy performances to jaw-dropping red carpet looks. So a niche marketing company called Distinctive Assets will once again distribute the official unofficial “Everyone Wins” Oscars gift bags to all 24 nominees.
Everyone from Saorise Ronan to Bong Joon Ho will leave with a bag full of all kinds of treats, collectively valued at nearly $215,000 USD, including a 12-day yacht vacation valued at about $80,000 USD. Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary told Forbes that the gifts hardly fit in a single gift bag, and are instead delivered to nominees in a number of suitcases over the course of a few weeks preceding award night.
The “bag” also includes a bottle of hand-crafted white absinthe, CBD simple syrup, hydrogen-infused water, and an assortment of French macarons. On the more extravagant end, the nominees will receive a bath bomb with 24 karat gold and hyaluronic acid and an amethyst crystal as well as a stay at the Faro Cumplida lighthouse in Spain’s Canary Islands, and at-home cannabis-infused chocolate tasting for eight adults. But the bag also includes a bottle of Rita Ora’s Próspero Tequila, two Exploding Kittens-Exploding Kittens and Throw Throw Burrito games, and a Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano two-pack
This is not an official Oscars gift bag, but is sure is extravagantly star-worthy. This whole gift-bag situation definitely skirts around familiarly frustrating territory: Why is it that the few people with enough money to pay for such luxuries are the only ones that get them for free? I guess it just pays to be rich.
