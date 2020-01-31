Sebastian Stan Joins Oscar Isaac & John Boyega In Subtly Calling Out Disney

Multinational entertainment company Disney is in its prime. After leading the television and film industry for almost a century, the company entered the streaming game last year with Disney+. In addition to taking over the digital space, the Disney universe is growing bigger and bigger with storylines like that of its Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars franchise captivating the globe.
But not everyone is thrilled with the way that Disney is developing the storylines of its most beloved characters. Recently, Star Wars actors John Boyega and Oscar Isaac made headlines after voicing their disappointment with the way that their characters were treated in the last few films. Alongside Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, Boyega and Isaac entered the intergalactic universe in the 2015 film The Force Awakens, the seventh installment in the iconic Skywalker saga.
Advertisement
On the set of the space opera, the cast truly bonded, forming a special on and offscreen dynamic similar to that of the Star Wars OGs (Harrison Ford, Mark Hamil, and the late Carrie Fisher). But with each new chapter of the story, it seemed like the characters and the actors that played them were getting more and more disconnected.
Boyega has been the loudest critic, speaking honestly about his feelings about the surprisingly lackluster trajectory of his character Finn in the trilogy. "The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid," Boyega told Hypebeast last year. "The Last Jedi, if I'm being honest, I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me."
“In the original Star Wars films, there was much more of a trio feel...I don't know how quickly we're going to be able to establish that longterm dynamic with [Episode] Nine," he continued. "I do feel even after three films still, we don't know them as much as we got to know Han, Luke, Leia."
His co-star Isaac expressed a similar discontentment, his complaints stemming from the studio's hesitance to explore the obvious chemistry between his character Poe Dameron and Boyega's Finn.
"I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking — not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking — love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other," Isaac explained to IGN.
Advertisement
"I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that," he said.
LGBTQ+ representation is something that Disney has only recently leaned into. Though Thor character Valkyrie (Tess Thompson) was coded bisexual in the two films she's appeared in, the first openly LGBTQ character might hit screens in the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder. Sera, a transwoman who descends from a long line of powerful male angels, is rumoured to make an appearance in the fourth Thor project.
The MCU also has its first critic speaking out about his role in the mega-franchise, one Sebastian Stan. The actor, who currently plays Captain America's right-hand man and best friend Bucky Barnes/White Wolf, shook the MCU fandom with a shady screenshot from Twitter on his Instagram story.
"Together until the end of the line," read the tweet. "Or together until bad, inconsistent, out-of-character writing turns Steve Rogers into his own anti-thesis."
Everybody on this site @ all of us who hated the stevebucky ending: GET OVER THE ENDING OF ENDGAME, IT WAS PERFECT 🙄🙄— Karyme | ♡ (@frumosseb) January 30, 2020
Sebastian stan 9 months later: pic.twitter.com/IKMeWHF5kv
"Shouldn't it be 'together until the end of the lie' now?" concluded the now-viral rebuke.
Fans immediately took Stan's sharing of the tweet as a criticism of the confusing development of the relationship between Captain America and Bucky Barnes as Phase Three progressed, and they weren't alone. Chief Disney-critic Boyega reacted to Stan's Instagram post with a tweet of his own.
"Welcome Mr Stan !" Boyega tweeted gleefully. "Welcome."
The Disney stars' posts threw their respective fandoms into chaos, with many applauding the actors for being bold enough to speak up against the entertainment conglomerate. "soon all disney actors will revolt. and then john boyega, oscar isaac and sebastian stan will lead them into battle," tweeted one fan.
While Boyega and Isaac are no longer involved in the Star Wars projects and are free to talk their shit, Stan is still under contract with Disney — he's slated to resume his role as Bucky Barnes in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he will likely appear in the MCU's Phase Four lineup. The Russo Brothers and their parent company Disney have yet to respond publicly to his criticism, but they should be paying very close attention.
Advertisement