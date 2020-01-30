Ciara Is One With Nature & Pregnant With Baby Number 3

Ciara is closing out the first month of 2020 with a bang, breaking the internet with an exciting announcement: she’s expecting again!
The singer jumped on social media this morning to share the good news with her 11 million Twitter followers in the form of a breathtaking photo. In the shot, Ciara is striking a power pose atop a rocky ledge, clad in swimwear that gives away the well-kept secret.
“Number 3,” she captioned the photo simply.
Fans were ecstatic to hear the baby news, congratulating Ciara in her mentions — and even praising the announcement’s expert-level photography “Yaaas sis. Congrats!” tweeted one fan. “Lovely...the pic, composition of subject matter, exposure of mood all centred in you & the love & joy anticipated,” said another, clearly a photographer with a good eye. “Brava Ciara & Congratulations to both!”
The little one will be Ciara’s second child with NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Ciara gave birth to her oldest son Future Zahir (from a previous relationship with famous rapper Future), and she and Russell welcomed their daughter Sienna into the world a year after they tied the knot in 2016.
Will we be seeing more gorgeous maternity shoots from Ciara in the future? If the singer’s past pregnancies are any indication, probably. While she was pregnant with Sienna, Ciara posed with toddler Future (and someone people weren’t convinced was Russell Wilson) in a creative photo shoot that went viral. Thankfully, the touching video that followed Sienna’s April 2017 birth was gorgeous enough for the internet to stop being weird.
Fans of the singer can expect her upcoming projects to be positively affected by the good news as well — being a mother has totally revolutionized Ciara’s music. The majority of her most recent album, Beauty Marks, was recorded while she was heavily pregnant with Siena, and she said that working during that experience was beyond powerful.
“Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless,” she told Vogue Arabia in her 2019 cover story. “Motherhood definitely gives you a new conscience."
While Ciara hasn’t told fans what’s next for her music-wise, she’s definitely got her hands full in the meantime. In addition to raising two children, she and Russell became part-owners of Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC. The singer might also be joining the fellow musicians Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the world of beauty; while attending BeautyCon in Los Angeles in 2019, Ciara hinted that the world could get a chance to “Level Up,” courtesy of her own developing beauty line.
Suffice to say, 2020 will be a very busy year for Ciara all around.
