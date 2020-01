Ciara Is One With Nature & Pregnant With Baby Number 3

While Ciara hasn’t told fans what’s next for her music-wise, she’s definitely got her hands full in the meantime. In addition to raising two children, she and Russell became part-owners of Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC. The singer might also be joining the fellow musicians Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the world of beauty; while attending BeautyCon in Los Angeles in 2019, Ciara hinted that the world could get a chance to “Level Up,” courtesy of her own developing beauty line