May We All Be As Graceful As Nick Jonas, Who Had Food In His Teeth At The Grammys

The Jonas Brothers may have gotten together, broken up, reunited, released a new album, and now a new single, but they're still no match for a single piece of lettuce. At least, that's what fans think was stuck in Nick Jonas's teeth as he performed at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Being the lead vocalist unfortunately results a in a lot of close-ups of your mouth, which is why someone should have probably given the 27-year-old a heads-up that he had a little something riiiiight there.
Luckily, he was a good sport about it. His phone must have blown up with people asking what exactly was going on in those chompers, because he tweeted a playful response shortly after the brothers' performance of their new single "What A Man Gotta Do."
"So honoured to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," he wrote, adding, "And at least you all know I eat my greens."
In case you missed the awkward situation, Twitter has your back.
Here’s a reminder for those who forgot pic.twitter.com/MyVboHc2Zg— K E V S J U N K (@KevsJunk) January 27, 2020
Luckily, wife Priyanka Chopra and the rest of the J-Sisters didn't seem to care. They were seen grooving along to the music in the audience and dutifully clapping when the song wrapped up. I'm sure, though, that his wife was ultimately the one who pulled him aside backstage to handle the little mishap — because when it comes to both marriage and the Grammys, it's not as glitzy as it looks.
