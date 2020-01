Star Trek: Picard is not exactly a sequel to Star Trek: The Next Generation, but it's not not that either. The cast of the new series Picard is mostly comprised of new faces to the Star Trek universe, besides the titular fearless leader, but includes many familiar characters from previous Trek incarnations that fans will be excited to see as well. Jean-Luc (Sir Patrick Stewart) may be engaging a new crew, but he'll be checking in with many old friends along the way.