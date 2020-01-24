Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Reportedly Dead At 29

"The Internet is an amazing tool and can be used to create all sorts of good in the world, but I think it’s important that we address the reality of the situation. Anybody can say anything they want about anybody they want. Period," he continued. "It’s having a shocking effect on the younger generation, ESPECIALLY young women. Girls are about twice as likely as boys to be victims of cyberbullying, and bullying victims are 2 to 9 times more likely to consider committing suicide. Please think about what you post. I am more than happy to take the slings and arrows of the internet world if it can help save one young person from experiencing what my family and I are currently battling. If you are lost, message me. I’m here for you. Reach out. There is love in this world."