In all seriousness, Amelia is freaking out because she's not sure who the father of her baby is, while Link goes on and on to Jo about how in love he is with his baby that he hasn't even met yet. Amelia wants to tell him about her news, but she can't bring herself to do it, plus they get interrupted by Owen and Teddy's big news, so she settles for telling Link that "they're" having a boy. Oh, this is going to be so sad.