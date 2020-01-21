Hermès Just Launched The Most Instagrammable Lipsticks Ever

Hermès, the luxury French fashion house behind the iconic Birkin bag and logo jewelry collection, has announced its first foray into makeup with the launch of Rouge Hermès, a brand new lipstick line.
Following in the footsteps of Gucci Beauty, which relaunched in 2019, Hermès is set to unveil a 24-strong lipstick collection in intense shades such as deep red, rose and coral. Manufactured in Italy, the lipsticks will be available in two popular finishes – matte and satin – with the latter said to take inspiration from the sumptuous leather finish of Hermès' world-famous Kelly bag, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Of course, Hermès fans will know the brand's burgeoning fragrance dynasty well, with popular perfumes such as Hermès Twilly and Eau des Merveilles. While it has already put its stamp on the beauty world, this is the first time Hermès has branched out into colour cosmetics, and the new drop is already making waves.
In true Hermès style, the block-colour packaging is Instagram-worthy but it is also sustainable. Made of metal and permabrass hardware, which you'll spot on some of the handbags, Pierre Hardy, creative director of jewelry and shoes at the brand, told WSJ that he wanted the lipstick cases to be as luxe as possible in order to give them their own value. What's more, they can be refilled time and time again. Each lipstick will retail at $67 and refills will cost $47.
Judging by the very first pictures of the collection, the lipsticks, which have been in the pipeline for two years, look brilliantly pigmented. The formula also boasts lots of natural ingredients such as beeswax to lock in moisture and hydration, and ensure better colour payoff. A handy lip brush will also accompany the products.
You can find the lipstick collection, which will be available in 35 countries starting in March, in various Hermès boutiques and on hermes.com.
