We Got Our Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Moment & It Wasn’t As Awkward As We Thought

Fans have been waiting for a moment between Aniston and Pitt, as Aniston is nominated for her TV work while Pitt scored a nod for his film role. The former Friends star returned to television last year with Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and like Pitt, also took home her first solo SAG Award. Pitt did not watch her acceptance speech from his seat, but did catch her win backstage before running into her and exchanging congratulations in person.