These Fashion Brands Are Donating Profits To Australian Wildfire Relief

For the last four months, wildfires have wreaked havoc on Australia, killing a record 1 billion animals, burning over 12 million acres of land, and taking the lives of 25 people and counting. In the wake of the disaster, celebrities, brands, and civilians alike have taken action, raising money by whatever means necessary to aid Australian fire and wildlife rescue services in their efforts to combat the effects of the fires.
To lend a helping hand, a number of fashion brands, many of which have roots in Australia, are donating their profits to organizations like WIRES Wildlife Rescue, New South Wales Rural Fire Service, the Australian Red Cross, the Victorian Bush Fire Appeal, and more. “Let’s care for one another, protect one another, and give whatever aid we can in this crisis,” Melbourne-based footwear brand Nelson Made wrote on its Instagram page alongside an aerial shot of smoke from the fires and a list of organizations to donate to. Dozens of other brands are doing the same.
We’ve rounded up a list of all the brands that are donating their profits to wildfire relief in Australia now. Check them out and shop for a cause by clicking through the slideshow ahead.