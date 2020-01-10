Charlotte Tilbury Just Dropped 10 New Pillow Talk Products

First came the Pillow Talk lipstick — in all its pouty, powdery, pink perfection. Celebrity makeup artists stocked their kits with it, editors couldn't shut up about it, and Sephora couldn't keep it in stock.
Then, Pillow Talk mania swept the Charlotte Tilbury brand, with liners, shadows, and blushes falling suit. But if you thought we'd hit peak Pillow Talk, the celebrity makeup artist is only getting started. This week, Tilbury announced a full makeover to the collection, starting with 10 new products that will launch in 2020.
The first item, a gorgeous 12-pan eyeshadow palette, already made its own sneaky, high-profile debut on the lids of Michelle Williams, Violetta Komyshan, and Salma Hayek, who all sported variations of it at the Golden Globes this week. You can expect to see the rest of the 10-piece collection, which includes more lip products, blushes, and highlighters, to roll out over the next two months.
But we haven't even gotten to the best part; as part of the makeover, Tilbury developed two new variations on the iconic my-lips-but-better shade: Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense. They both feature "deeper, sweeter rose tones" to suit a wider range of skin tones. (Because, as we know, nude lipstick isn't one size fits all.) Take a look at the full collection here, and start planning your Valentine's Day glam now.
